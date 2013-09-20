Springtime for Godfrey

In honour of Nigel Farage's reputed youthful enthusiasm for Nazi marching songs (which he of course denies) I've composed this little ditty about his outspoken colleague Godfrey Bloom, who got into trouble today for hitting the terrier-like journalist Michael Crick and naïvely using the word "slut" in its old-fashioned sense of "slovenly". It should be sung to the tune of the Horst Wessel Lied. I believe it's traditional to raise the right arm during the final verse.





I'm Godfrey Bloom, I fly the flag for UKIP,

I'm never short of a well-chosen phrase,

The po-faced critics scorn me but I love a good quip

To wind up women, foreigners and gays



As MEP for Yorkshire and the Humber

Against the bureaucrats I'll bravely take a stand

In Brussels you might find me drunk inside the Chamber

But never sending aid to Bongo Bongo Land



A woman's place is cleaning out the kitchen

Or failing that, a brothel in Hong Kong;

I'll have no truck with greens and their absurd religion

I'm Godfrey Bloom, so join in with my song



My forthright style and views on every issue

Embody all that's great about UKIP

I always speak my mind, and sometimes speak my fist too,

Or did till Nigel took away the whip